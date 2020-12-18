Southridge High School Joins Rural Early College Network

Southridge High School is joining the Rural Early College Network.

The Rural Early College Network helps students earn college credit while they complete their high school education. Southridge High School will receive $120,000 over three years as it works with the University of Indianapolis Center for Excellence in Leadership of Learning, or CELL, and a mentor high school.

The Rural Early College Network helps rural Indiana schools more quickly implement the Early College high school model. Early College targets underserved students and allows them to earn both high school diplomas and up to two years of credits toward bachelor’s or associate degrees through rigorous dual credit classes supported by wrap-around services.

Recipient schools may use the funds for teacher credentialing for dual credit instruction, professional development, travel to RECN meetings and conferences, and other items that each school specifically needs to support the students and staff.

Schools also receive professional development on work-based learning and career readiness activities for students.