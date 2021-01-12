County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 12, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,191 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 additional deaths on Tuesday.
The Hoosier State has now recorded 570,477 positive cases and 8,731 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
The numbers for our listening area are as follows:
- Dubois- 5,234 cases, 70 deaths
- Pike- 1,071 cases, 25 deaths
- Spencer- 1,744 cases, 17 deaths
- Perry –1,390 cases, 26 deaths
- Martin – 678 cases, 13 deaths
- Daviess – 2,521 cases – 70 Deaths
- Orange – 1,437 cases – 33 Deaths
- Knox- 3,162 cases, 39 deaths
- Crawford- 703 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey- 2,210 cases, 26 deaths
- Lawrence- 3,696 cases – 71 Deaths
- Gibson- 3,414 cases- 55 Deaths
- Warrick- 6,110 cases – 90 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 17,863 cases – 209 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
