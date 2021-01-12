County by County COVID-19 cases and deaths (January 12, 2021)

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,191 new cases of COVID-19 and 88 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The Hoosier State has now recorded 570,477 positive cases and 8,731 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The numbers for our listening area are as follows:

Dubois- 5,234 cases, 70 deaths

Pike- 1,071 cases, 25 deaths

Spencer- 1,744 cases, 17 deaths

Perry –1,390 cases, 26 deaths

Martin – 678 cases, 13 deaths

Daviess – 2,521 cases – 70 Deaths

Orange – 1,437 cases – 33 Deaths

Knox- 3,162 cases, 39 deaths

Crawford- 703 cases, 9 deaths

Posey- 2,210 cases, 26 deaths

Lawrence- 3,696 cases – 71 Deaths

Gibson- 3,414 cases- 55 Deaths

Warrick- 6,110 cases – 90 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 17,863 cases – 209 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

