Police in Pike County Looking for Two Suspects

Police in Pike County is still on the lookout for two male suspects.

State Troopers say unidentified males fled on foot from police near State Road 64 in the Velpen Area.

The two are wanted after officials found a large amount of marijuana in a car the suspects were using.

The suspects are being searched for by land and air. There is no good description of the two.

Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they notice any suspicious activity or persons.