Three new COVID-19 related deaths; 10 additional cases reported in Dubois County

Three more Dubois County residents have died from the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 10 newly confirmed cases and three additional deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 5,471 and 75 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 16.5%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.