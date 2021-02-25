Homebound Seniors Can Get COVID-19 Vaccines at Home

Thousands of Hoosiers are receiving their COVID-19 vaccines. But for some, just getting to the site can be a challenge.

The Homebound Hoosiers Vaccination Program is helping communities across the state by identifying residents who are unable to leave their homes and using the vast EMS network to visit and administer vaccines.

In order to receive the vaccine, program participants must meet the current eligibility requirements and be physically unable to visit a vaccination clinic or don’t have family or friends to help them register and travel to a site.

These individuals are being registered separately. Any available vaccines in these communities are then routed to a participating EMS agency to visit the home, administer the vaccine, and monitor for any adverse reactions.

As of Wednesday, over 1,200 Indiana residents have been registered in the Homebound Hoosiers.

To get on the list for in-home vaccinations, contact your local Area Agency on Aging by calling (800)-986-3505 or visiting in.gov/fssa/da.