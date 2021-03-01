County by County COVID-19 vaccinations (March 1, 2021)

Indiana is making significant progress in vaccinating those who are the most at risk for COVID-19.

As of Monday, 1,000,321 residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 569,465 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

8,154 Dubois County residents have gotten their first dose, and 5,246 have been fully vaccinated.

2,788 Pike County residents have gotten their first dose, and 1,569 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,723 Daviess County residents have gotten their first vaccine, 2,232 residents are fully vaccinated.

1,585 Martin County residents have their first dose, and 795 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,875 Orange County residents have their first dose, and 2,380 residents have been fully vaccinated.

1,196 Crawford County residents have their first dose, and 652 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,316 Perry County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,923 and residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,191 Spencer County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 1,594 residents are fully vaccinated.

5,278 Gibson County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 3,567 residents have been fully vaccinated.

13,602 Warrick County residents have gotten their first vaccination, and 9,361 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.