DNR to survey anglers at Dogwood Lake in Daviess County

The Department of Natural Resources is preparing to survey anglers at a lake in Daviess County.

Angler creel surveys at Dogwood Lake begin this month and run through October 31st.

A DNR employee will be stationed at the main boat ramp to conduct brief interviews as anglers end their fishing trips.

Boat and shoreline anglers will be included in this survey.

This will help evaluate the experimental crappie length limit that was placed on the lake in 2016.

Fisheries biologists have monitored the crappie population since this limit began. Angler harvest and release data gathered from interviews will the DNR determine if the rule should remain in place.

To learn more about the survey, visit dnr.IN.gov.