Dubois County tops 6,000 cases; one new COVID-19 related death reported

Another Dubois County resident has died from the novel coronavirus.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 8 new cases and one new COVID-19 related death on Wednesday.

The countywide total of COVID-19 cases is now 6,006. 114 residents have lost their lives since the start of the pandemic.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 3.4%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.