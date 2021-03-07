Jasper Police asking for help identifying hit and run suspect

The Jasper Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle that was part of a hit and run.

The hit and run happened on March 6th at approximately 5:45 PM at the Jasper Sunset Citgo.

The vehicle used in the hit and run was a blue Ford Ranger pulling a trailer that had a red 3 wheeler on it.

If you have any information about the suspect or vehicle call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.