Two road projects scheduled for Crawford County

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced two road closures in Crawford County.

INDOT is closing State Road 37/64 near Taswell for pipe replacement on Monday, April 5th.

Crews will excavate and replace the drainage culvert between the Taswell town limits and North Brownstown Road.

All lanes of traffic will be closed during this time.

Work is expected to last for about four days, depending on weather conditions.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. All through traffic will need to use the official detour, following State Road 145, I-64, and State Road 237.

INDOT is also closing lanes on State Road 64 near Marengo for a Bridge project on Monday, April 5th.

Contractors will close one lane of the State Road 64 bridge, spanning over Whiskey Run, just east of the State Road 66 intersection.

One lane will be open at all times throughout the project.

Lane closures will be in place around the clock.

Work is expected to last until the end of June, depending on weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.