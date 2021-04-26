A man was put behind bars after drunkenly trying to break into houses and cars.
Early Sunday morning, Jasper Police were called to a home on Wilhelm Strasse. The residents told police that a man tried entering the home and vehicles around, then started walking towards Walmart.
Officers were able to find the man, who was identified as 22-year-old Antonio Mota Espinoza, at Walmart.
Espinoza showed signs of being highly intoxicated. He tested .196 on a portable breathalyzer test.
Espinoza was arrested and taken to Dubois County Security Center. He was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor Count of Public Intoxication.
Be the first to comment on "Man Arrested After Trying to Break Into Houses and Cars"