Man Arrested After Trying to Break Into Houses and Cars

A man was put behind bars after drunkenly trying to break into houses and cars.

Early Sunday morning, Jasper Police were called to a home on Wilhelm Strasse. The residents told police that a man tried entering the home and vehicles around, then started walking towards Walmart.

Officers were able to find the man, who was identified as 22-year-old Antonio Mota Espinoza, at Walmart.

Espinoza showed signs of being highly intoxicated. He tested .196 on a portable breathalyzer test.

Espinoza was arrested and taken to Dubois County Security Center. He was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor Count of Public Intoxication.