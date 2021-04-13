Memorial Hospital Announces 2021 LCM Outstanding Physician Award Recipient

A doctor at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is getting recognized for his hard work and service.

Dr. Frank Hopkins was named the 2021 Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award this week.

The LCM Award is given annually to a physician on Memorial Hospital’s active medical staff who has been nominated through a hospital- and community-wide nomination process with the winner being chosen by a selection committee from a group of six finalists.

The award is based on outstanding performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s mission statement and the core values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality and Justice.

The top six nominees for this year’s award included Dr. Adam Dawkins, Dr. Isaac Gatwood, Dr. Eric Hartman, Dr. Frank Hopkins, Dr. Joshua Leonard, and Dr. Kristin Werne.

Dr. Frank Hopkins attended Ross University in Dominica, West Indies, and completed both his internship and residency at St. Luke’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, where he also served as chief resident in medicine.

Dr. Hopkins is board certified in internal medicine and geriatric medicine and sees patients at Memorial Health Internal Medicine, 751 9th Street in Jasper.