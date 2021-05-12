2021 Federal Court Teacher Institute applications now open

If you’re a teacher still looking for a way to fulfill your professional development hours, then listen up!

Registration for the 2021 Federal Court Teacher Institute is now open!

This year’s event takes place on June 16th and 17th, from 9 am to 1 pm on Zoom. It is organized by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana every year.

During this summer’s virtual program, you will meet a federal judge, hear from guest speakers, gain practical knowledge of the federal court system and leave the event with new ideas for classroom activities and lesson plans.

You’ll also learn how to investigate and evaluate news and media coverage of the federal courts and learn how to bring information literacy into your classroom.

Speakers at this year’s program include the Hon. Tanya Walton Pratt, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana; Heidi Kuehl, Circuit Librarian for the Library of the U.S. Courts of the Seventh Circuit; Hannah Solomon-Strauss, 2020-2021 U.S. Supreme Court Fellow; and Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law Assistant Deans Chasity Thompson and Patricia Kinney.

A segment on careers at the courthouse will also afford the opportunity to interact with professionals such as a Deputy U.S. Marshal, U.S. Probation Officer, law clerk, court reporter, and more!

The virtual workshop is designed for middle school and high school social studies teachers and is appropriate for both history and government courses.

The registration deadline is June 4th and space is limited.

To register, download a registration form at www.insd.uscourts.gov/teacher-institute. If you have any questions, contact Mary Giorgio at (317) 229-3711 or by email mary_giorgio@insd.uscourts.gov.