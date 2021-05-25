Gibson County Man Arrested for Criminal Recklessness with a Weapon

A Gibson County man is in custody after allegedly threatening his wife and kids and running from police.

Police say 48-year-old Joseph Davis pointed a firearm at his wife and threatened his two children at a Francisco home on Sunday night.

The wife and children then fled to a neighbor’s home to wait for the police.

Moments later, Davis arrived at the neighbor’s house and kicked the door down, but his wife fled on foot and his two children were hiding.

Davis fled the area in his Toyota pickup truck when he heard police sirens.

Approximately 15 minutes later, Princeton Police located Davis driving his Toyota pickup truck south on County Road 850 East near County Road 300 South.

Princeton Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but Davis refused and continued driving south at approximately 10-15 mph.

Davis eventually turned west onto County Road 450 South and continued to drive at a slow speed.

Davis eventually stopped after seeing tire deflation devices being deployed by Indiana State Police at County Road 750 South.

Davis was arrested without further incident.

Troopers did locate a loaded .38 caliber revolver inside the pickup truck.

Davis is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.

He is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, communication- intimidation, domestic battery- adult knowing the presence of a child less than 16 years old, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, and pointing a firearm, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of battery.