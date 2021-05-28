Jasper man arrested after traffic stop

A traffic stop landed a Jasper man behind bars on multiple charges.

Police pulled over 25-year-old Colt Eckert on Village Court in Jasper early Friday morning.

During the traffic stop, police determined that there was suspected drug activity in the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and found a stolen handgun, paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and THC wax.

Eckert was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of THC wax, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.