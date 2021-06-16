Former Broadway Play The Rivalry to Make Lincoln Amphitheatre Debut June 25-27

A former Broadway play is making its debut at the Lincoln Amphitheatre next week!

Norman Corwin’s Broadway play The Rivalry will make its debut at the Lincoln Amphitheatre from Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27. The Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee performance begins at 4 p.m. with a doors time of 3 p.m.

The Rivalry recreates the fiery 1858 face-off between rising Illinois legislator Abraham Lincoln and incumbent Stephen A. Douglas and tackles the day’s most passionate issue—slavery—and is being presented by Best Home Furnishings with support from the Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association.

Individual general admission tickets are $19.95 at the door the day of each performance with children 12 and under allowed for free and senior and veteran discounts also available. For a limited time, use code LSP2021 at checkout for a $3 per individual ticket discount. Tickets are available at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly at bit.ly/TheRivalryatLincoln or by phoning 812-937-2329.

The Rivalry is being produced by Actor’s Community Theatre, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization headquartered in nearby Jasper, Indiana. This will be their fourth year of work with the Lincoln Amphitheatre, having most recently produced the world premiere musical Here I Grew Up in 2019.

Full concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for all three of the June 25-27 performances of The Rivalry.