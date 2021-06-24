Four juveniles injured in crash in Dubois County

Four juveniles are recovering from injuries after a crash in Dubois County.

Police responded to reports of a crash with injuries on County Road 800 South near State Road 161 in Holland around 8:40 Wednesday evening.

Six juveniles were involved in the crash. Four of them were transferred to Memorial Hospital for further medical evaluation.

One of the juveniles was then airlifted from Memorial Hospital to another facility to receive further treatment.

The accident is still under investigation.