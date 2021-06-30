Jasper High School to welcome new principal for 2021-2022 school year

Greater Jasper Consolidated School board members met to discuss their goals for the 2021 school year on Monday.

Jasper High School will be welcoming a new principal as they begin the 2021-2022 school year. Geoff Mauck was recognized as head principle during the meeting. The vice-principal has yet to be announced.

Stenftenagel Group Clerk of the Works Owner, Scott Stenftenagel, then gave board members an update on buildings and maintenance.

The following is a progress summary of the JMS and JHS:

All new cabling, programming, and required new Building management system equipment and software is installed and operating.

The new analytics program is currently running and performing the ongoing monitoring

A deficiencies list of HVAC items that require corrections has been completed

The Jasper Elementary School will be adding 4 classrooms to satisfy the lack of space. This addition is estimated to cost 1.9 million dollars. The remaining bond monies from the original building project will be utilized to cover the cost for such an addition.

There is still continued discussion about the re-opening plan for this year’s school year due to precautions with the Coronavirus. The current plans are to re-open as normal. There will be no masks required but optional to those who feel more comfortable wearing one. There will be the same assigned seat guidelines as last year with the same close-contact rules unless you can prove the following:

Proof of vaccine

Proof of antibodies

Proof of negative COVID test

The school will be giving rapid tests for those who want to take one.

The next Jasper Board meeting is scheduled to take place Monday, July 26, at 7 pm in the JHS community room.