Merkley & Sons Packing Co. recalls certain packages of ground beef for possible E. coli contamination

Merkley & Sons Packing Co. of Jasper, Ind. is recalling 1-pound and 5-pound packages of “Ground Beef, 80% Lean” because of possible E. coli contamination. Recalled products bear a “Merkley & Sons” label. The voluntary recall is limited to products sold at specific retail locations between June 7 and June 24.

The “Ground Beef, 80% Lean” was sold in the following retail outlets between June 7 and June 24, 2021:

Big Peach Produce Stand; Bruceville, IN

Birdseye Conservation Club; Birdseye, IN

Buck’s Produce; Marengo, IN

Discount Grocery; Loogootee, IN

Dutch Pantry; Vincennes, IN

Fast Eddies; French Lick, IN

IGA; Loogootee, IN

Jay C; Washington, IN

Kalb’s; Dubois, IN

Merkley and Sons Packing Company retail store; Jasper, IN

Nicholson Valley Grocery; Dubois, IN

Shepherds Loft; Montgomery, IN

Spud Food Mart; Jasper, IN

Sunny’s Celestine; Celestine, IN

Consumers who possess recalled products should not consume them. To receive a refund or exchange, return the unused portions to the retail location. Consumers should also check their freezers for unused portions.

No illness has been associated with these products. Consumers are reminded to use safe handling and cooking practices for all uncooked meat.

Wholesale and restaurant locations that received affected products have been notified. No other Merkley & Sons products are part of this recall.