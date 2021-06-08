Perry Central Commodore Manufacturing, Waupaca Foundry partner with Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce Board to launch registered apprenticeship program

U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) approved registered apprenticeship programs are a proven strategy to recruit and develop a highly skilled workforce. Registered apprenticeships are an “earn and learn” training model that combines work-based learning with related classroom instruction using the highest industry standards.

Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce Board, Inc. has partnered with Perry Central Commodore Manufacturing and Waupaca Foundry to develop an Industrial Manufacturing Technician Registered Apprenticeship Program. Apprentices will receive a U.S. DOL-approved nationally recognized portable credential at the completion of the 4-year program.

“Perry Central is excited to expand our partnership with Waupaca Foundry and offer an approved registered apprenticeship! It is another great way to help our students earn high-quality credentials that will allow them to find viable employment and help them maintain their quality of life,” says Jody French, Principal, Perry Central High School

“This apprenticeship program is groundbreaking not just in our region, but nationally. This and similar programs are the pipelines for our future skilled trade workers and engineers. Waupaca Foundry is proud to collaborate with Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce and Perry Central School to help prepare our community’s future workforce.” says Cody Dawson, Plant Manager, Waupaca Foundry

“Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce Board is now a registered apprenticeship intermediary. We are excited for this new opportunity to support regional employers to develop their workforce pipeline and to help job seekers pursue an in-demand career,” says Sara Worstell, Executive Director, Grow Southwest Indiana Workforce

For more information on registered apprenticeships, please email business.services@workonesw.org.