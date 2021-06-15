REMINDER: Jasper Street Department to begin road work this week

Some residents will need to find a new route to and from work this week.

The following streets will be milled between Wednesday, June 16th, and Thursday, June 17:

Cherry Street – East 15 th to Kellerville Road

to Kellerville Road East 15 th Street – Kellerville Road to Railroad Crossing

Street – Kellerville Road to Railroad Crossing Kellerville Road – East 15thSt to Cathy Lane/Cherry Street

Prepping will be on Friday, June 18. Paving will take place during the week, Monday & Tuesday, June 21 and 22.

NO PARKING will be allowed along the above routes. Although these streets will not be closed throughout this project, motorists will experience lengthy delays.

This project will proceed barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.