West Boggs Park helping residents step into healthier lifestyle

An area park is helping residents take a step into a healthier lifestyle.

West Boggs Park is partnering with Kristin Ridgway and MC Fitness to help you walk and jog your way to feeling healthier this year!

Routes will be given out at the West Boggs Activity Center every Saturday at 9 am from June to September.

Admission into the park is $2 for participants, and the program itself is free.

For more information, email jules@westboggs.com or call (812)-295-3421.