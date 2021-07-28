Jasper Girl Scout completes Gold Award Project

A Jasper girl scout has achieved the highest honor in Girl Scouts.

Caroline Kieffner of Girl Scout Troop #108 recently completed her Gold Award Project.

Her project helps the community with the installation of a water bottle refill station at Bohnert Park in Jasper, which is the most used park in the city.

Currently, many water fountains are closed due to COVID-19.

It is convenient for all to have access to water while enjoying a few hours at the park.

Staying hydrated, especially in the summer heat, is key to participating in healthy activities.

Kieffner worked with the Park Director, Tom Moorman, on this project.

She also coordinated the fundraising and will be raising community and global awareness of this project.

The Jasper Park Department also just installed six new pickleball courts at Bohnert Park.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for both the courts and the new water bottle refill station is scheduled for 2 pm on Monday, August 2nd, at Bohnert Park in Jasper.

Debbie Allen State Farm Insurance will be donating 100 water bottles to be given away at this event.