National Office Furniture Announces New Product and Surface Material Additions

National Office Furniture, a unit of Kimball International, Inc., announces new introductions that support evolving environments and dynamic spaces. These key product enhancements were designed to meet today’s workplace needs and maximize productivity. The surface material additions were developed to offer trending solutions for design-driven spaces.

Eklund™ Lounge Collection

Enhanced to include a personal desk nook, media table, and vertical tufting option, Eklund beautifully accommodates focus spaces and open plan landscapes. Its organic shape and optional privacy panels easily provide visual and acoustical privacy or create a welcoming space for gathering. Eklund’s comprehensive portfolio offers everything from individual nooks to multi-seat solutions. Its modular components can be reconfigured, adding flexibility and versatility to any environment. Learn more about Eklund

Whirl® Seating Collection

The Whirl collection has expanded to include a coordinating guest chair, and the task seating models are now available with a fully upholstered back and conference arms. These additions expand Whirl’s versatility to accommodate full facilities. Combined with Whirl’s range of ergonomic options, variety of mesh back colors, and overall comfort, it’s easily the right solution for any situation. When style and comfort are on the top of the list, Whirl task seating, guest chairs, and stools are the answer. Learn more about Whirl

Surface Materials Enhancements

New laminates and seating finishes have been added to National’s surface materials offering, embracing evolving trends and making it even easier to design inspiring spaces. This introduction includes fresh, on-trend materials purposefully selected to create inviting environments. From warm textiles to rich laminates, these new materials create a comprehensive palette. Learn more about Surface Materials