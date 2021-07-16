Reports of an intoxicated driver lands Jasper man in jail

Reports of an intoxicated driver landed a Jasper man in jail.

Police responded to the McDonald’s on the southside of Jasper on Thursday afternoon and made contact with the man, identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Uppercamp, in the drive-thru.

After investigating, police determined that Uppercamp was under the influence of narcotics and in possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Dubois County Security Center for OWI, OWI with endangerment, and possession of paraphernalia.