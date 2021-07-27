Road Closure Scheduled for S.R. 68 Near Lynnville

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on State Road 68 between S.R. 57 and S.R. 61 for a pipe replacement project

Beginning on or around , Aug. 2 INDOT Maintenance crews will close S.R. 68 for three different culvert pipe replacements between Pigeon Creek and Big Creek in the areas of Buckskin Road and Newman Road. During this operation crews will excavate and replace three separate drainage structures over the course of four days, requiring a full cut across all lanes of traffic.

Each pipe is expected to take about a day each and will be performed under full closure. The road is expected to open following each pipe replacement for the evening and overnight traffic but will close the following morning for the next replacement. Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic will need to use the official detour following S.R. 61, I-64, and I-69.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.