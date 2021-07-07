Road Closure Scheduled for SR 545 Near New Boston Area

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on State Road 545 near New Boston for a culvert pipe replacement.

Beginning on or around , INDOT maintenance crews will close S.R. 545 about 3.5 miles north of the junction of S.R. 66 at Troy. The operation requires a full pavement cut for excavation and the replacement of a drainage culvert.

Work is scheduled to last for about a day depending upon weather conditions. Typically, crews will begin the project after morning peak traffic hours and will complete the process before the evening peak traffic hours. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 66, S.R. 70, S.R. 245, S.R. 162 and S.R. 62.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.