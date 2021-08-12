Four southwestern Indiana counties move to red advisory level for COVID-19

Several Southern Indiana counties have moved up an advisory level for COVID-19.

Gibson, Posey, Orange, and Perry counties are now in a red designation.

This means that there is a very high positivity and community spread of COVID-19.

The State Health Department will talk with local health officials, providers, schools, and local elected officials to discuss what actions should be taken. These could include:

-restrictions on the size of social gatherings

-restrictions on large events

-business capacity restrictions

-limits on visitation in congregate care, jails, hospitals, and closure of senior citizen centers

-advising the vulnerable population to stay home

-rescheduling elective hospital procedures

-restricting attendance at K-12 extracurricular activities, such as sports and music events, to participants, coaches, and support staff only.

Knox, Pike, Dubois, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Spencer, and Lawrence counties are now in the orange designation.

This means that there is medium to high community spread. The state health commissioner will work with local health and elected officials to consider additional actions.

Actions may include:

-Restrictions on the size of social gatherings

-Restricting common areas in workplaces

-Additional local monitoring of social distancing requirements at all events and venues

-Placing attendance restrictions on K-12 extracurricular activities and sports events.

-Participants should only meet if they are able to socially distance and wear face coverings.

Daviess, Martin, and Crawford counties are at the yellow advisory level.

This means that there is a moderate community spread of the virus. Local officials should be aware of the increased community spread and consider additional actions, such as:

-Hold regular meetings of county health and other elected officials, health providers, school leaders, and other key stakeholders regularly to discuss conditions.

-Consider restrictions on the size of gatherings

-Restrict common areas in the workplaces

-School officials should review the plans for face coverings and social distancing for all school extracurricular activities and assemblies.

For more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.