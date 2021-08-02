The Indiana Department of Transportation’s summer seal coat projects continues this month.

The final two road projects on the list are in Dubois and Orange Counties.

State Road 56 from U.S. 231 to State Road 545 in Dubois County will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 4th.

State Road 56 from U.S. 150 to State Road 337 in Orange County will be closed beginning Tuesday, August 10th.

Seal coat operations at each location will last for about four days, depending on weather conditions, and will be performed under a full toad closure.