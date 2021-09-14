Tell City Police Department investigating shots fired incident

The Tell City Police Department is investigating an incident involving shots fired into an unoccupied vehicle.

It happened between 4 pm and 4:30 pm in the 900 block of 20th Street on Monday, September 13th.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who may have observed anything suspicious or may have security cameras in the area are asked to contact the Tell City Police Department at (812)-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at (812)-547-9563.