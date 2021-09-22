USI to waive undergraduate application fee through September 30 for College GO! Week

The University of Southern Indiana is waving their undergraduate application fee through September 30th as part of College GO! week.

Prospective students can enter the promo code collegego21 during the application process to ensure the fee is waived.

In addition to consideration for acceptance, applicants will also receive consideration for merit-based scholarships.

To begin the application process, visit USI.edu/apply and click on the “Undergraduate” button.

College GO! The week serves as the kick-off for Learn More Indiana’s College GO! Campaign and seeks to provide resources to Indiana teachers, counselors, and students to help plan for education beyond high school.

For more information about the College GO! visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/college.