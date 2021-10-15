Saint Meinrad to hold workshop about growing faith-filled families

A workshop on the importance of family in one’s faith life will be hosted by the Continuing Formation office of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN. The workshop will be held on the Saint Meinrad campus.

“Welcome Home! Growing Traits of a Faith-Filled Family” is the topic of a workshop scheduled for Friday, November 5, 2021. The presenters are Kathy Gallo and Sue Grenough.

The workshop will explore how to cultivate faith in a post-modern era. What does research tell us? What does experience teach us? Bringing research and experience into conversation, this workshop will explore new studies on the importance of family in the faith life of children, youth and adults. It will also identify ways to apply these findings at home, at the parish, and in the community.

Kathy Gallo has been involved in catechetical ministry for over 30 years. She has ministered as diocesan director of religious education in Owensboro, KY; assistant director in Boston, MA; director of catechesis in Evansville, IN, as well as a Catholic school teacher and director of religious education.

Sue Grenough has worked as a religious educator for many years, serving in parishes, schools and dioceses. She was host and president of the National Conference for Catechetical Leaders. Sue currently facilitates classes for the Virtual Learning Community for Faith Formation, University of Dayton. She provides workshops on a variety of faith topics around the country.

The registration fee for the workshop is $100, which includes lunch and refreshments. For more information and to register, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/continuing-formation/pastoral-formation-workshop/ or call the Office of Continuing Formation at (812) 357-6341.