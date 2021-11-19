Indiana coronavirus update for Thursday, November 19th, 2021

Indiana continues to face the COVID-19 Pandemic, with 3,939 new cases reported for the state, and 29 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,065,717 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 16,647 deaths reported in the state, with 573 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 141 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 52.4% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 20 new cases reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.3% amongst all test, and 19% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,578 cases for the county, and 135 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 56.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of :

Spencer has 5 new cases, with 49.9% of its population vaccinated.

Daviess has 15 new cases, with 34.8% of its population vaccinated.

Martin has 3 new case, with 41.1% of its population vaccinated.

Lawrence has 18 new cases and 1 new death, with 48.2% of its population vaccinated.

Orange has 10 new cases, with 47.6% of its population vaccinated.

Pike has 15 new cases, with 42% of its population vaccinated.

Crawford has 2 new cases, with 45.5% of its population vaccinated.

Perry has 6 new cases, with 55.8% of its population vaccinated.

And Warrick has 33 new cases, with 61% of its population vaccinated.

8.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.