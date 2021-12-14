Dubois County Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon-cutting of Beehive Homes

Posted By: Logan Troesch December 14, 2021

Dubois County Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon-cutting in conjunction with Beehive Homes of Huntingburg open house

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, December 18, in conjunction with the open house for Beehive Homes of Huntingburg

The open house will begin at 8 a.m.and ends at 12 p.m. with the ribbon cutting taking place at 10 a.m.  Additionally; DC Broadcasting will hold a live remote from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All times are eastern.

Attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines as recommended by the Dubois County Health Department.

The ribbon-cutting and open house will take place at 1720 N Chestnut Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542

Be the first to comment on "Dubois County Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon-cutting of Beehive Homes"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*