Dubois County Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon-cutting of Beehive Homes

Dubois County Chamber of Commerce to hold ribbon-cutting in conjunction with Beehive Homes of Huntingburg open house

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, December 18, in conjunction with the open house for Beehive Homes of Huntingburg

The open house will begin at 8 a.m.and ends at 12 p.m. with the ribbon cutting taking place at 10 a.m. Additionally; DC Broadcasting will hold a live remote from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. All times are eastern.

Attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines as recommended by the Dubois County Health Department.

The ribbon-cutting and open house will take place at 1720 N Chestnut Street, Huntingburg, IN 47542