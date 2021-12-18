Huntingburg City Council passes two Resoultions.

The Huntingburg City council passed two resolutions Tuesday night in regards to two different properties in the city. First, the council moved to purchase the property located at 405 North Main Street. The purchase will cost the city $155,250 plus closing costs, the funds to purchase will come from the EDIT fund.

The second resolution was to move to sell the property at 317 East 4th Street, also known as the China Wok building. The city opened the property for bids back in November with a minimum bid price of $105,000. Only one bid was received, and the bid was at or above the minimum bid price.