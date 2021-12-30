IN COVID-19: December 30, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 12,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths on Thursday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,246,854 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 18,386 deaths reported in the state, with 651 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54.6% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

96.827% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 3.173% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.062% have been hospitalized, and only 0.031% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid. The average age of breakthrough deaths is 79, with 88% of the deaths among those who 65 years or older.

Dubois County saw 52 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 8.4% amongst all test, and 22.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,399 cases for the county, and 148 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 59% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 20 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 9.1% amongst all test, and 23.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,940 cases for the county, and 54 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 106 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.4% amongst all test, and 17.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 13,386 cases for the county, and 205 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 63.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 286 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.9% amongst all test, and 22.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 37,825 cases for the county, and 511 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 30 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.5% amongst all test, and 24.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,774 cases for the county, and 121 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 77 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.9% amongst all test, and 33% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,704 cases for the county, and 119 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 14 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.2% amongst all test, and 26.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,775 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 21 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.8% amongst all test, and 22.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,493 cases for the county, and 123 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 36.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 6 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.4% amongst all test, and 21.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,622 cases for the county, and 20 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 55 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.7% amongst all test, and 31.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,849 cases for the county, and 205 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 23 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.4% amongst all test, and 22.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,654 cases for the county, and 77 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 6 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.1% amongst all test, and 30% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,840 cases for the county, and 30 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 54 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.7% amongst all test, and 24.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,650 cases for the county, and 107 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 50% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 18 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.2% amongst all test, and 21.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,212 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 58% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 28.1% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.