IN COVID-19: December 16, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 5,486 new cases of COVID-19 and 55 new deaths on Thursday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,176,411 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,704 deaths reported in the state, with 628 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54.1% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

97.325% of Indiana’s Covid numbers are those who are unvaccinated. Of those who are vaccinated, only 2.675% have experienced a breakthrough case of Covid, only 0.053% have been hospitalized, and only 0.028% of those who are vaccinated have died from Covid. The average age of breakthrough deaths is 79, 89% of the breakthrough deaths are among those who are 65 years or older.

Dubois County saw 21 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11% amongst all test, and 22% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,115 cases for the county, and 145 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 14 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.7% amongst all test, and 40.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,796 cases for the county, and 48 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 53 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.2% amongst all test, and 26.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,854 cases for the county, and 197 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 63% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 98 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.4% amongst all test, and 23.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 36,099 cases for the county, and 503 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 22 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.3% amongst all test, and 31.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,454 cases for the county, and 120 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 37 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13% amongst all test, and 33.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,257 cases for the county, and 117 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 12 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.7% amongst all test, and 41.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,656 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 43% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 25 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.6% amongst all test, and 25.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,306 cases for the county, and 121 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 35.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 6 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.1% amongst all test, and 30.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,571 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 26 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.4% amongst all test, and 30.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,454 cases for the county, and 194 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 15 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.4% amongst all test, and 29% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,497 cases for the county, and 74 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 49% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 6 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.9% amongst all test, and 35.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,771 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 30 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 18.8% amongst all test, and 25.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,302 cases for the county, and 102 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 13 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 22.1% amongst all test, and 28.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,077 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 21.4% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.