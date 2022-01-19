ISP offering FREE Hiring Seminar at C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville

Indiana State Police is gearing up to host its next Trooper Hiring Seminar on from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST in Evansville at the C.K. Newsome Center.

The seminar is geared toward helping those with the interest of joining the Indiana State Police. This is a no-cost seminar designed to offer valuable insights on how to be successful in the selection process, answer questions and work out with Troopers. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with members of the Human Resources Division and additional Indiana State Police staff to better understand what to expect and how to best prepare for each phase of the selection process. Spots for this seminar will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Please respond quickly as availability is capped at 40 participants. Further instructions will be emailed once capacity is reached. Email ISPRecruiting@isp.in.gov to reserve your spot.