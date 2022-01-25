Jasper Woman was arrested on Methamphetamine charges Monday evening.

Jasper woman was arrested on meth charges Monday evening.

Yesterday Monday, January 24th,2022 at approximately 6 pm, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a female subject who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with the engine running.

Upon officers’ arrival the female subject, identified as 29-year-old Emily Blanton, showed signs of impairment. Blanton was transported to Memorial Hospital where she tested positive for methamphetamine.

Blanton was lodged into the Dubois County security center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and OWI.