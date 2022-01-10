Local Citizens Help With Bremen, KY Tornado Relief
Local people, churches, businesses, and organizations continue to reach out a helping hand to the citizens of Kentucky affected by the quad-state tornado in early December. Two tornadoes touched down in Muhlenberg County with one traveling 17 miles across Bremen, Kentucky. A group of Dubois County citizens is organizing a fundraising effort for the residents of Bremen. If you would like to make a contribution, you are asked to contact Dubois County residents Lugene Merkel at 812-309-3316 or Judy Nino at 812-631-9009. Checks made out to Bremen Community Tornado Relief Fund will go directly to citizens of Bremen. Checks made out to MCLTRDRC a 501c3 entity will go to residents throughout Muhlenberg County in Kentucky. Bremen Community Tornado Relief checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 334, Bremen, KY 42325.
