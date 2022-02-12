Dubois County Community Foundation announces new board members

The Dubois County Community Foundation has announced the appointment of three new board members.

Lee Bilderback is a Holland native and elementary school teacher for Southeast Dubois School Corporation. Lee serves on the Community Foundation’s scholarship committee.

Evan Daunhauer is a Ferdinand resident and a financial advisor with Foresight Financial Management. Evan serves on the Community Foundation’s investment committee.

Allison Menke, a Huntingburg native, is a financial advisor with Baird Private Wealth Management. Allison is a finance committee member for the Community Foundation.

The new board members began their three-year terms effective January 1, 2022.

Other changes to the board of directors include Mark Balsmeyer’s appointment to president. Balsmeyer replaces Andrea Tooley who finished her term in 2021. Also new this year is Ashley Blessinger’s appointment to vice-president and Gary Brick’s appointment to secretary. Jayme Rasche remains treasurer for the year.

The Community Foundation is governed by 15 community volunteers from across the county who oversee strategic planning, policy and are charged to responsibly steward over $65 million in assets.

For a full listing of the Board of Directors, visit: https://www.dccommunityfoundation.org/staff-board