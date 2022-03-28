Indiana’s Unemployment Rate fell to 2.3% in February

Indiana’s unemployment rate continues to tick down. The latest numbers show the state’s jobless rate fell to two-point-three percent in February. That’s far lower than the national unemployment rate of three-point-eight percent. The new unemployment numbers come as many shops and restaurants in Indiana say they continue to have a tough time finding people to work. Indiana businesses added over ten-thousand jobs last month alone.

