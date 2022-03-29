Jasper Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

A Jasper man was arrested yesterday on Domestic Battery charges. At approx 10am, Jasper Police Department responded to the report of an altercation involving a knife. Upon officer arrival, located the victim and suspect. After extensive investigation, it was determined that 23 year old, Ruben Segundo Morales Cruz had battered his domestic partner. During the altercation, Cruz choked and held a knife to the victim’s throat, he also struck the victim in the face. During the altercation, Cruz took the victim’s phone, preventing victim from calling the police. There is also an active protection order protecting the victim from Cruz. Cruz was taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of

Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon- Level 5 Felony,

Domestic Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury- Level 6 Felony

Domestic Battery with a Prior Conviction- Level 5 Felony

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon- Level 5 Felony

Strangulation- Level 6 Felony

Invasion of Privacy- Class A Misdemeanor

Interference with the Reporting of a Crime- Class A Misdemeanor