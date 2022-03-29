The Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to Host Free Wildflower Walk Saturday, April 16th

The Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) will host a free wildflower walk on Saturday April 16th, 10am at the Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve. Anyone interested is invited to attend to learn to identify the wide variety of rare native plants growing along the roadway at the base of the bluffs and up into the rocks, as well as the invasive garlic mustard that threatens them.No special equipment will be needed. The roadway follows closely along the bluffs so this walk will be accessible for all abilities. The event will take place rain or shine, unless severe weather is forecast.

To reach the Bluffs, turn south from Highway 50 at the east end of the White River bridge, onto Water Street in downtown Shoals. Stay on this street/road for exactly one mile, passing the fire station and crossing the bridge over Beaver Creek. Stop immediately and park at Spout Springs. We will walk into the preserve from there.

Karen Whorrall will lead the walk, which is expected to last about 45 minutes, for any questions contact Karen at 812-388-6639. For more information on this nature preserve visit the Indiana DNR website at www.in.gov/dnr/naturepreserve/files/np-BluffsofBeaverBend.pdf. If you’re interested in learning more about invasive species in the area, follow the Daviess-Martin CISMA on facebook at www.facebook.com/Daviess-Martin-CISMA-262962797961644. You can also contact Invasive Species Specialist Emily Finch at Emily.finch@in.nacdnet.net, 812-482-1171 ext.3.