Voters in Indiana will see new voting machines sooner than first thought. Governor Eric Holcomb yesterday signed a new law that will bring new voting machines that provide a voter-verifiable paper trail to the state before the next presidential election. Indiana was looking to bring the machines to the state by 2029, but the new law moves that up to no later than the summer of 2024. The state will pay for the new machines. The law also requires anyone looking to vote absentee to submit their driver’s license or the last four numbers of their social security number before being sent a ballot.

