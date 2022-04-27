Dubois County CARES and Purdue Extension hosting Forum May 10th

Community Forum Set for May 10

The community is invited to share thoughts about combatting youth alcohol and substance use during a free dinner.

Dubois County CARES and Purdue Extension are hosting a community forum that will be held on Tuesday, May 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arnold F. Habig Community Center, 1301 St. Charles Street, Jasper.

The forum will include a buffet-style dinner. Although the dinner is free, reservations are required by May 3. To RSVP, go online at bit.ly/CARESforum.

The results of the 2022 parents survey and 2022 Hidden in Plain Sight program will be presented. Attendees will also take part in community action planning through round-table discussions following the presentations.

Hidden in Plain Sight is a two-hour workshop in which parents, guardians or trusted adults can learn about youth risk behaviors through a teen room simulation; the power of positive parenting as well as some techniques to take home; and what the community has to offer in risk and protective factors for our youth.A workshop was held in each school district.

The online parents survey invited parents to share their thoughts and perceptions about youth alcohol consumption and its prevalence in our community.

For more information, contact Candy Neal, at 812-827-8464, or Chelsea Brewer at 812-827-1782.