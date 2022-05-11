A Jasper Man Arrested for Domestic Battery and Invasion of Privacy Charges

A Jasper man was arrested for domestic battery and invasion of privacy charges.

Yesterday evening at about 8:10 pm Jasper police officers were dispatched to the Badendorf apartments in ref to a physical domestic that had just occurred. upon officers arrival and after investigation it was determined that 53-year-old David Schaad had struck another subject at the residence. It was also determined that Schaad had an active protection order against the person he had struck. Schaad was lodged in the Dubois county security center on Domestic Battery (Class A Misdemeanor) and Invasion of Privacy (Class A Misdemeanor).