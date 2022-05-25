Memorial Hospital adds Hayley Vaal to Emergency Department

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is pleased to announce the addition of Hayley Vaal, FNP-BC to the staff of Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department. Family nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses who see patients of all ages from infants to geriatrics. Vaal is educated and trained in the diagnosis and treatment of acute illnesses and emergency situations and is also able to manage chronic health conditions through ordering diagnostic tests, medical treatments, and prescribing medications.

Vaal received her master of science in nursing at Chamberlain College in Downers Grove, IL. Prior to this she completed both her associate and bachelor of science in nursing at Vincennes University Jasper Campus and has more than seven years of nursing experience at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.