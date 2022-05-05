Public Comment Meeting Mid States Corridor took Place Last Week

There was another public comment meeting for the mid states corridor project last week in Dubois county

Opposition was the trend from citizens who attended the mid states corridor public comment meeting last Thursday. Hundreds of people gathered at the jasper arts center for the public meeting. 20 individuals had to chance to speak at the event and many of them remain totally against the mid states corridor. the 306-mile road will provide an expressway to improve travel from Nashville to Indianapolis. Dubois county commissioner Elmer Brames, jasper mayor Dean Vonderheide, and Rockport councilmen Darrell Wilson and Ferman Yearby spoke in favor of the project’s economic impact it will have on the area. According to the project’s impact study, the project is estimated to generate over 32 billion dollars through 30 years. projections also show new spending of 1 billion in Dubois and spencer counties, 4.3 million a year in taxes, and a reduction of accidents on 231 in Dubois county. the public comment period for the project will run through May 31st.

comments can be made by going to midstatescorridor.com, emailing info@midstatescorridor.com or you can visit or mail your written comment to the project office on the VUJ campus administration building room 216 located at 850 college avenue jasper Indiana 47546. Hours for the office are Monday Wednesday and Friday from 8a-5p or by making an appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, you can call the project office at 812-482-3116

For more information on the project, all the information is available at midstates corridor.com