Noah Loper Benefit Concert June 25th

A one-night-only event of Music, Remembrance, and Benefit in honor of a son, brother, best friend, and HHHS Grad of 2018: Noah Loper. Hosted at the Heritage Hills High School Auditorium in Lincoln City, IN, local Rock n Roll sensations, The Strangers, of which Noah was the original drummer, perform live in concert to raise money for a college scholarship fund in Noah’s name. Before their set, the band will premier a brand new mini-documentary about overcoming the loss of their friend and bandmate and how they emerged from the tragedy with an incredible album featuring Noah’s drumming.

The concert will feature two additional musical acts: In the Basement (a project between Noah and his close friend, James Werne) and a family friend, singer/songwriter, Jesse Rohl. T-Shirts for the show are on sale now and will be available the night of the event. All proceeds from the event will go towards “Noah Loper’s Memorial Scholarship”.

For more information, contact Jayde George (Noah’s sister) at 765-414-1757. Tickets: $7 and are available now on Eventbrite.com. Search: Noah’s Benefit Concert.

The heritage hills high school is located at 3644 east county road 1600 north in Lincoln city